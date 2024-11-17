Advertisement
MAHARASHTRA POLLS 2024

Amit Shah Cancels Poll Rallies In Maharashtra, Rushes Back To Delhi For This Reason

Shah has returned to Delhi amid escalating tensions in Manipur following a series of violent incidents triggered by the killing of six civilians in Jiribam district.

|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2024, 01:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Amit Shah Cancels Poll Rallies In Maharashtra, Rushes Back To Delhi For This Reason Picture source: ANI

New Delhi: Union Minister Amit Shah earlier on Sunday cancelled his scheduled election rallies in Maharashtra and returned to Delhi as situation in Manipur remains volatile, reported PTI citing unknown sources. The home minister was set to address public meetings at Gadchiroli, Wardha and Katol assembly seats. 

Shah has returned to Delhi amid escalating tensions in Manipur following a series of violent incidents triggered by the killing of six civilians, including three women and children, in Jiribam district. The security situation in the state has significantly deteriorated, prompting Shah's immediate attention. 

The new wave of violent protests erupted on Saturday night, even though an indefinite curfew was imposed to control the situation. Raging mobs torched the houses of three more BJP legislators, including a senior minister, and a Congress MLA in different areas of Imphal Valley, reported PTI. 

In response to the incident, additional security forces, including the Army and Assam Rifles, were deployed in Imphal. 

In a post on X, Manipur Police wrote, "On 16.11.2024, irate mobs have targeted various houses and properties of public representatives including Ministers and MLAs of the State in Imphal. Police have resorted to firing tear gas shells etc. to disperse the mob. Security forces including Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed in Imphal to strengthen the security in the town area. Flag marches have been conducted. 08 (eight) persons have been injured in the process of mob dispersal."   

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

