JAMMU AND KASHMIR TERROR ATTACKS

Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting On J&K Security And Amarnath Yatra Preparations Today

Amit Shah is set to chair a review meeting, eyeing the deteriorating law and order situation in J&K and examining the preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2024, 10:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to chair a review meeting, eyeing the deteriorating law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and examining the preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra.  

The meeting is followed by a high-level meeting with senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the national capital, where he scheduled another detailed meeting for June 16 to discuss the matter further.  

Recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir have heightened concerns regarding the region's security arrangements, as J&K has experienced four terror attacks since June 9.  

The first one was in Raesi, in which a pilgrim bus fell into a gorge as the assailants opened fire, leaving nine dead. Followed by attacks in Kathua and Doda, where a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was killed, a civilian was injured, and at least seven security personnel were injured.  

Today’s meeting will be attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, National Security Advisor, Union Home Secretary, and senior officers from the Army, police, Jammu and Kashmir administration, and the MHA.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also convened with the National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, and other senior officials to discuss the concerns. Modi spoke to Home Minister Shah regarding the counter-terror measures that are underway in J&K. He talked about the deployment of military personnel in the regions. The Prime Minister was also briefed by J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on the matter. 

(Based on inputs from ANI)

