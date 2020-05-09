Amit Shah clarifies on his health rumours, says he is fine and not suffering from any disease

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said he is "totally healthy" and not suffering from any disease. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Shah said in a statement that the rumours about his health conditions have been spread through social media.

"I am totally healthy and I am not suffering from any disease," he said in the statement in Hindi which was posted on his Twitter handle. He said that since the last few days people have been concocting stories about his health and even have gone to the extent of tweeting on his death.

Shah stated that even though he came across the rumours, he didn't pay heed as he has been working late at night discharging his duties as the Home Minister amid the current coronavirus COVID-19 situation. He added that the people spreading rumours have been enjoying their fictitious tales and so he chose not to clarify.

However, since the past two days, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and his well-wishers have been worrying about his health. He said that their concern for his health couldn't be overlooked and so he clarified on his health conditions on Saturday.

He added that according to a belief in Hinduism such kind of rumours, on the other hand, improves the health of the person concerned. Shah asked the people spreading rumours to let him do his work and advised them to do theirs.

Shah expressed gratefulness to his party workers and well-wishers for being concerned and asking about his health. He added that he has no ill-feelings for those who spread rumours and thanked them too.

Reacting to the rumours, BJP president J P Nadda said that making "inhuman" comments about the health of Shah is "extremely condemnable". "Making inhuman comments about the health of Home Minister Amit Shah is extremely condemnable. Spreading such misleading remarks about anyone's health shows the mindset of people doing so. I strongly condemn it and pray to God to grant them good sense," Nadda said in a tweet.

