Amit Shah dines with BSF jawans at Sainik Sammelan in Rajasthan

Jaisalmer: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (December 4) had dinner with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Rohitash Border outpost in Jaisalmer where he attended the Sainik Sammelan event, ANI reported.

In the images released by news agency ANI, the BJP leader can be seen breaking bread with BSF jawans. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also in attendance.

Rajasthan: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat have dinner with BSF jawans and officers at Rohitash border outpost in Jaisalmer.

While addressing the jawans at Sainik Sammelan, Shah said that PM Modi led NDA government provided 4.5 lakh health cards to BSF soldiers, which helps them and their family get speedy and quality medical treatment.

“PM made a very big decision that cards be issued to CAPF jawans and their families. Through that, they and their families can avail treatment at any hospital for any disease. With a swipe of the card at the hospital, the process will begin,” ANI quoted Shah as saying.

“BSF has been provided around 4.5 Lakh Health cards so far. I believe that by the end of February, we will be able to complete our target to provide the cards to all the jawans and their families,” he added.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also addressed the event and said that he shares a deep relationship with the BSF.

“I share a long relationship with BSF as I have worked in border areas for many years. BSF is for guarding borders but it also renders its services for internal security,” Shekawat said.

“With many years of experience, I am very happy to say that BSF shares a great rapport and amiable relation with the people living along the border areas,” ANI quoted the minister as saying.

