Home Minister Amit Shah flags off Vande Bharat Express from Delhi

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday flagged off superfast indigenously built Vande Bharat Express, plying between Delhi and Katra, at New Delhi Railway station for its inaugural run. A gift to Vaishno Devi's worshippers, the train will cut the travel time between Delhi and Katra to just eight hours, as compared to 12-14 hours.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was also present at the inaugural ceremony. Earlier on Thursday, the office of Home Minister took to Twitter and said, "Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah to flag off Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi railway station to Maa Vaishno Devi, Katra."

The first commercial run of the high-speed Vande Bharat Express will be on October 5, which will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Katra, Vaishno Devi, to just eight hours, as compared to 12-14 hours required earlier to cover the distance of 655 km and will run at a maximum speed of 130 kmph.

Vande Bharat Express will ply every day except Tuesday and will start its journey at 6 am from Delhi and will complete its journey in eight hours, that is, by 2 pm. From Katra, the train will begin its journey from 3 pm and would reach back to Delhi by 11 pm.

Bookings opened on the IRCTC website for the Vande Bharat Express on Sunday, where minimum fare for travelling between New Delhi to Katra in the chair car has been pegged Rs 1,630 and the maximum fare has been pegged at Rs 3,014.

There will be three stops - Ambala, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi - between the route. The train is equipped with CCTV surveillance system and a GPS based information system. Free internet facility, bio-toilets, aluminium-clad nose cover, a special film on windows, extra space to store meals for passengers are some of the special features adorning the high-speed indigenously built train.

The seats can be adjusted to 180 degrees. So, if you are travelling with your family and friends, you can adjust your seats accordingly. Improved washbasins, automatic doors, WiFi and infotainment system have also been provided.

The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Delhi-Varanasi route in 2016.