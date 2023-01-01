Amit Shah hails ITBP soldiers, says 'I never worry about India-China border'

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (December 31, 2022) hailed the troops of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and said that no one can encroach even an inch of India when they are there at the borders. While inaugurating the residential and administrative complexes of the ITBP in Karnataka's Bengaluru, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that the ITBP works in the most difficult area amongst all CAPFs.

"We cannot even imagine their morale and great patriotism to protect the country's borders in minus 42 degrees temperature," Shah said.

"I am always assured and never worry at all about the Indo-China border when our ITBP soldiers are patrolling or camping because no one there can encroach even an inch of our land," he said.

हमें @ITBP_official के जवानों के समर्पण पर गर्व है और विश्वास है कि जब तक सीमा पर ITBP के जवान तैनात हैं तब तक हमारी सीमाएँ पूर्णतः सुरक्षित हैं। pic.twitter.com/eBWZhAPeCk — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 31, 2022

Shah said that since its inception, ITBP has performed exceedingly well in tough geographical conditions, harsh environmental conditions and difficult terrain.

"ITBP has also played a crucial role in fighting against Left Wing Extremism. That's why, be it Arunachal, Kashmir, Ladakh, ITBP Jawans are called 'Himveer' by the people, a title bigger than any award as it has been bestowed by the people," he said.

The Union Home Minister stated that the government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has made efforts to equip personnel of security forces, especially border guarding forces, with latest technology, increase their housing satisfaction ratio and fulfill requirements of personnel and their families.

He said that a lot of work is being undertaken for the construction of residences and administrative blocks to ensure the convenience of the CAPF Jawans staying in the barracks and guarding the border.

Shah said that a duty roster is also being prepared to ensure that Jawans patrolling the border get a chance to stay at the headquarters with their families for at least 100 days.