Amit Shah

Amit Shah holds high level meet with NSA Ajit Doval, Home Secretary and senior intelligence officials

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting on Monday with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Home Secretary and senior officials of intelligence agencies in New Delhi. Sources told Zee Media that during the meeting, Shah held discussions over internal security with special focus on Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah holds high level meet with NSA Ajit Doval, Home Secretary and senior intelligence officials

