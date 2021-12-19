हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Shah

Amit Shah inaugurates new building of Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Pune

Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra, which commenced on Saturday.

Amit Shah inaugurates new building of Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Pune
(Source: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (December 19) inaugurated a new building of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in Maharashtra’s Pune.

Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra, visited the CFSL campus in Pune at 11 am after which he attended the 'Bada Khana' -- a practice in Army and paramilitary forces to organize lunch or dinner on important days-- with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel at 1 pm.

The minister will later take part in the VAMNICOM's Convocation at 2 pm at VAMNICOM Campus in Pune.

Earlier in the day, the BJP-leader offered prayers at the prestigious Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple.

Here are the images!

Later in the day, Shah will attend a conference of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Pune city workers today. On Staurday, the Home Minister offered prayers at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi. He earlier attended Dr Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Literary Award distribution programme and Cooperation Council.

Amit ShahBJPMaharashtrabjp maharashtraAmit Shah in MaharashtraCFSLPune
