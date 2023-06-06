Amit Shah, JP Nadda To Address Rallies In Haryana, Andhra And Assam As BJP Switches To Election Mode

NEW DELHI: With the ruling BJP shifting its focus to poll-bound states after losing its southern citadel Karnataka to Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a rally in Haryana’s Sirsa on June 18. Sharing more information, BJP’s Haryana Haryana in-charge and former chief minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb said that the party will hold 13 major events in Haryana till June 30 to mark the completion of nine years of PM Narendra Modi-led government at the centre.

Shah will be in Haryana as part of the ruling BJP's massive ‘Jan Sampark’ Abhiyan to reach out to the masses to highlight the nine years of achievements of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre ahead of the 2024 lok sabha polls.

As part of the plan, the saffron party would organise rallies, hold talks with business organisations, build contact with senior workers, organise Yoga Day programmes on June 21 and conduct various other activities during this period.

BJP Switches To Poll Mode

After facing the electoral debacle in Karnataka, the ruling BJP has shifted its focus to poll-bound states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana and where assembly polls will be held next year. If sources are to be believed, the BJP is eyeing the Lok Sabha seat of Sirsa – a stronghold of Haryana’s powerful Chautala family. Amit Shah had earlier this year in January visited Sonipat and Rohtak – both considered to be strong bastions of former Congress CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had swept all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. Prior to that, in 2014, Sirsa had gone to the INLD, while Deepender Hooda of the Congress emerged victorious in Rohtak. Sonipat was won by BJP’s Ramesh Chander Kaushik.

Andhra Pradesh

Besides Haryana, Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda will visit Andhra Pradesh as part of the Mega Jan Sampark Abhiyan. The purpose of the leaders' visit is to present the progress card of the PM Modi government's nine-year tenure to the public, said sources in the BJP. According to the party sources, Home Minister Shah will address a public rally in Visakhapatnam on June 8, while Nadda will address a gathering in Tirupati on June 10.

Assam

Amit Shah and Nadda will also visit Assam this month and they will take part in two mega public meetings of Assam BJP's Maha Janasampark Abhiyan. BJP will hold several mega public rallies in all 14 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state from June 11. According to the Assam BJP, huge public meetings are to be held from June 11 to June 30 in Lok Sabha Constituencies of the state by Assam BJP in order to discuss in detail the policies and schemes implemented by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the development of the country including Assam and preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Shah, Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda, Union Minister, Kiren Rijiju and several other ministers, party leaders will participate in the meetings.

In this regard, Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita said "Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in the meeting to be held at Hojai under the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency on June 27 and BJP National President JP Nadda will participate in the meeting to be held at Sivasagar under the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency on June 19." Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will be present in the meetings to be held at the Lok Sabha constituencies of Diphu, Tezpur, Lakhimpur, Jorhat and Dhubri as the chief guest.

On the other hand, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will be present in the meeting at the Kaliabor Lok Sabha constituency as the Chief Guest. Also, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will be present in the meeting to be attended by Union Minister Amit Shah at Nagaon's Hojai.

CM Sarma will also attend the meeting at Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency where the BJP National President will be present.

As part of the nine-year celebration, the BJP has planned to hold around 50 rallies all across the country between May 30 and June 30, of which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the charge and address half-a-dozen rallies. According to sources, the campaign will also give a thrust to the BJP's preparations for the Lok Sabha elections which is nearly a year away.