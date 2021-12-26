Amit Shah Kasganj rally: From exodus to firing at Kar Sevaks - 5 BIG statement

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a massive rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj. The BJP leader – credited with BJP’s massive victory in the elections in 2014 – touched upon many burning issues in the state that will go to polls in upcoming months.

Here are the top 5 statements by Amit Shah from the Kasganj rally:

1) On Exodus: Amit Shah said that criminals in Uttar Pradesh are making an exodus now, while earlier it was common man who was forced to flee by them. Shah praised UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his governance saying people were not afraid anymore to send their children to school. "Earlier, the law and order situation was so bad, people used to hesitate in sending their children to schools. But in five years of Yogi Adityanath government, all goons have made an exodus from UP," he said.

2) On development during SP-BSP’s regime: Amit Shah accused the BSP and the SP of playing caste politics and not working for development when they governed the state. Speaking about the recently inaugurated Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, Shah said the holy site used to wear a deserted? look, before it was beautified under the watch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

सपा, बसपा और कांग्रेस के 70 सालों में उत्तर प्रदेश में केवल दो एक्सप्रेस-वे बने, वहीं पिछले पांच वर्षों में भाजपा की सरकार में प्रदेश में पांच नए एक्सप्रेस-वे बने हैं। pic.twitter.com/6Iee0KrYnF — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 26, 2021

3) On Kalyan Singh government’s contribution to state: On the occasion, the BJP leader also remembered former state chief minister Kalyan Singh saying the victory of the party in 2014, 2017, and 2019 would not have been possible without his advice.

"It was Kalyan Singh, who first spoke about good governance in Uttar Pradesh. Kalyan Singh was the first to speak about the backward class people in Uttar Pradesh, and it was he who gave rights to the people of the backward castes," Shah said.

आदरणीय कल्याण सिंह जी ने पहली बार उत्तर प्रदेश में गरीब और पिछड़ा समाज को उनका अधिकार देकर विकास व सुशासन को जमीन पर उतारने का काम किया था। जब श्रीराम जन्मभूमि पर मंदिर व CM की कुर्सी में से एक को चुनने का समय आया तो बाबूजी ने रामलला के लिए कुर्सी छोड़ने में दो मिनट नहीं लगाए। pic.twitter.com/6yDMy5vFkF — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 26, 2021

4) On Ram Temple: Amit Shah asked those who gathered whether they “would vote for the same people who fired at kar sevaks'.” The reference was made to the Mulayam Singh government's decision to open fire at kar sevaks who had gathered near the Ramjanmabhoomi site in Ayodhya in 1990.