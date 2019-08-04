Amit Shah likely to visit J&K after Parliament session, may discuss Assembly elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to visit Jammu and Kashmir for three days after the Budget Session of Parliament to take stock of the security situation in the state. Sources told Zee News that the Home Minister will also participate in a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and discuss the preparations for Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The visit by the Home Minister will come days after an advisory issued by the J&K administration, asking Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and tourists to leave the Valley at the earliest. Apart from the aviation carriers, the Indian Air Force was also involved in flying the victims out of Kashmir.

The advisory has led to political uproar in the state with leaders of all major parties meeting Governor Satya Pal Malik and raising concerns over the situation. Former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah also met the Governor in this regard.

Ahead of the visit, Amit Shah on Sunday held a high-level security meeting in the national capital. The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar and RAW chief Samant Kumar Goel, among others.

The issue of safe return of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from the state was discussed in the meeting.

The J&K Governor has brushed aside all speculations over the developments in the state, saying instead of indulging in rumours, people must wait for a couple of days.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Malik said that no action would be taken in J&K “secretly”. He pointed that Parliament was in session and any action would be taken only after discussion in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. He asked all to wait till “Monday or Tuesday” instead of believing in rumours.

The Governor categorically said that “till today” he has no information about any development. He said that he had talked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.