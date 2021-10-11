हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amit Shah

Amit Shah meets Union Power and Coal Ministers as states notify power crisis

 Power Minister RK Singh and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss coal shortage. 

Amit Shah meets Union Power and Coal Ministers as states notify power crisis
File Photo

New Delhi: Amid reports of coal shortage, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (October 11) held a meeting with Power Minister RK Singh and Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi. 

The ministers along with officials of Power and Coal Ministry met Shah to discuss the power crisis, as per sources.

Many states including Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and power distribution companies flagged shortage of coal that could lead to power crisis in the coming days. The Centre on Sunday (October 10) denied coal shortage and assured there is ample availability in the country to meet the demand of power plants.

Calling the claims of coal shortage unfounded, Power ministry in a statement said, “Any fear of disruption in power supply is entirely misplaced.  The coal stock at power plant is sufficient for more than 4 days’ requirement and as the coal supply is being ramped up by CIL, the coal stock at power plant would gradually improve.” 

“In effect, neither there was, nor there is any crisis. It was created unnecessarily. I've warned Tata Power CEO of action if they send baseless SMSs to customers that can create panic. Messages by GAIL and Tata Power qualify as acts of irresponsible behavior,” the Power minister added. 

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday accepted there is a dearth in coal supply. “It's true there is a problem. As per our requirement, either we get it from NTPC or from private companies. But the supply is affected now. There're some reasons due to which such situation has arisen. It's not only in Bihar, it's everywhere,” ANI quoted Kumar as saying. 

On the other hand, Kerala government said it will take a decision on imposing power cuts after October 19. “Kerala Government will take a decision on imposing power cuts after October 19. At present, the state is facing a shortage of 100 MW and trying to meet demand-supply gap through automated management system and by purchasing electricity at higher prices,” state Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty said. 

(With agency inputs)

