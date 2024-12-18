Amit Shah On Ambedkar: The debate over the Constitution in Parliament has taken a stormy turn, with the opposition protesting against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks. While the BJP has accused the Congress of misrepresenting Shah's comments, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has demanded Shah's removal from the Narendra Modi cabinet by midnight on December 18. However, the BJP is standing firmly behind Shah, with even Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his support for the Home Minister.

What is the row about?

The opposition parties started attacking the BJP after Shah delivered a fiery speech in the Rajya Sabha slamming Congress for duality when it comes to Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar. Claiming that it had become a 'fashion' for the party to take Ambedkar's name, Shah said in the Rajya Sabha, "Now it has become a fashion - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. If you would have taken god's name so many times, then you would have got heaven for seven births."

However, this was only 13 seconds of Amit Shah's long speech of 1.31 hours. The Congress has now picked up this '13 second' speech to corner the BJP.

Opposition's Backlash

Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that Amit Shah should apologize to the nation. "If PM Modi has faith in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, then he should be sacked by midnight...He has no right to remain in the cabinet, he should be sacked only then people will remain silent, otherwise, people will protest. People are ready to sacrifice their lives for Dr BR Ambedkar...", warned Kharge, hinting at a mass protest.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Union HM's speech in RS during Constitution debate, Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says, "Our demand is that Amit Shah should apologize and if PM Modi has faith in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar then he should be sacked by midnight... He has… pic.twitter.com/uKoMZqj8F4 — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2024

TMC's 'Mask Has Fallen' Jibe

The Trinamool Congress also slammed the Modi government for Shah's speech terming the remarks 'derogatory'. "The mask has fallen! As Parliament reflects on 75 glorious years of the Constitution, HM Amit Shah chose to TARNISH this occasion with DEROGATORY remarks against Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, that too in the temple of Democracy. This is a display of BJP’s CASTEIST and ANTI-DALIT mindset," said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

The mask has fallen!



As Parliament reflects on 75 glorious years of the Constitution, HM @AmitShah chose to TARNISH this occasion with DEROGATORY remarks against Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, that too in the temple of Democracy.



This is a display of BJP’s CASTEIST and ANTI-DALIT… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 18, 2024

She further said, "HM Amit Shah’s remarks are an insult to the millions who look up to Babasaheb for guidance and inspiration. But what else can you expect from a party that has internalised HATE and BIGOTRY? Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is the Father of the Constitution, this outrageous remark is not only an outright attack on him but all members of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, which symbolised India’s unity in diversity with members from all castes, creeds, ethnicities, and religions."

PM Modi Backs Amit Shah

Prime Minister Modi backed Amit Shah accusing the Congress of indulging in 'dirty trick to obliterate the legacy of Dr. Ambedkar and humiliate the SC/ST communities'.

If the Congress and its rotten ecosystem think their malicious lies can hide their misdeeds of several years, especially their insult towards Dr. Ambedkar, they are gravely mistaken!



The people of India have seen time and again how one Party, led by one dynasty, has indulged in… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2024

"If the Congress and its rotten ecosystem think their malicious lies can hide their misdeeds of several years, especially their insult towards Dr. Ambedkar, they are gravely mistaken....In Parliament, HM Amit Shah Ji exposed the Congress’ dark history of insulting Dr. Ambedkar and ignoring the SC/ST Communities. They are clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented, which is why they are now indulging in theatrics! Sadly, for them, people know the truth!" said PM Modi.