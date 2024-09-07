'No Question Of Talks With Pakistan Until...': Amit Shah Slams NC-Congress Manifesto In J&K

Jammu & Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah promised on Saturday that Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood will be restored after the upcoming assembly elections, marking the first polls held under the Indian national flag and Constitution since the Modi government’s abrogation of Article 370.

Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah said on Saturday that they want to bring back the old system and start talks with Pakistan but "till there is no peace, there will be no talks with Pakistan."

Shah took aim at the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance, accusing them of trying to bring back the “old system.” He emphasized that the NDA government won’t allow the resurgence of terrorism or "autonomy," and pledged that no community—including Gujjars, Pahari, Bakerwals, and Dalits, who were granted reservations by the BJP—would face injustice.

Shah is in Jammu for a two-day visit to rally support for the BJP ahead of the three-phase assembly elections, starting on September 18. During his visit, he launched the party’s manifesto and chaired strategic meetings with senior leaders.

He declared, “These elections are historic. For the first time since Independence, polls in Jammu and Kashmir are happening under one flag and one Constitution, unlike the past when there were two flags and two constitutions. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, we have one prime minister: Narendra Modi.”

In a sharp jab at the Congress-NC alliance, Shah alleged that they aim to throw J&K back into the clutches of terrorism, despite the government's success in reducing terror incidents in the region by 70%. He confidently assured BJP workers that the Congress-NC alliance will never come to power in J&K, urging them to ensure a BJP victory.