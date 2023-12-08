Amit Shah Recalls BJP Leader Who Vowed Not To Eat Sweets Until Ram Temple Construction

Reporter: Hiten Vithalani

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today addressed the 69th National Convention of Akhil Bhartiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Delhi. During his address, Shah not only recalled his days with the ABVP but also urged the ABVP workers to visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He also recalled senior BJP leader Bhupendra Singh Chudasama for his unique vow to give up sweets till the construction of Ram Temple.

"I am an organic product of Vidyarthi Parishad. Few organizations, even among student bodies, can boast of a journey as enduring and impactful as ours - seventy-five years strong and unwavering in our commitment to fulfilling the goals and objectives of the Vidyarthi Parishad," said Shah.

Shah said that when Chudasama took this vow, BJP leaders used to joke that he wouldn't be able to eat sweets in this life. However, his vow has been fulfilled today, said Shah.

Talking to Zee News, Chudasama said that he was to address a rally during Lal Krishna Advani's event. Chudasama said that two Hindus were killed near the Saryu River at that time and while addressing the rally, he vowed to not eat sweets until the construction of the Ram Temple.

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chudasama said that when he was CM of Gujarat, a peon came with sweets during a cabinet meeting. Seeing this, Modi asked the peon to not serve sweets to him. Modi said that he would himself treat Chudasama with sweets, recalled the veteran BJP leader.

Chudasama said that when the Supreme Court's verdict came in favour of the Ram Temple, he ate sweets from the hands of his late 94-year-old mother. He then met PM Modi and ate sweets from his hand.