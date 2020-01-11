Amit Shah says opposition spreading falsehood on CAA, dares Rahul, Mamata for debate

Gandhinagar: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday challenged opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal saying that they should come forward for an open debate on Citizenship Amendment Act. Shah said that CAA is an act to provide citizenship and does not involve taking away any, he added that the opposition is trying to misguide people in this matter.

Shah further slammed opposition parties saying that their lie will not sustain for long as BJP workers are continuously running campaigns to educate people on the matter. Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, Shah said that during the PM Modi's tenure India observed progress in all the segments, adding that Narendra Modi has started a new chapter in India's development. He said people are believing in Narendra Modi because of his constant communication with people.

Shah said, ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started a new chapter in India's economic development. Since 1947 to 2014, we could make India a $2 trillion economy. From 2014-2019, the Narendra government within five years made it $3 trillion from $2 trillion."

Talking about India's economy Shah said, "No economy in the world has made such a huge jump. Today, those who are commenting on a temporary phase, don't get disheartened by it ... I am here to tell you that $3 trillion is not our destination. In 2024, India will achieve the goal of $5 trillion economy," he said.

On the other hand Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi said that the new citizenship law (CAA) was 'discriminatory and divisive' and demanded a probe into the police excesses on anti-CAA agitators. ''A comprehensive high-powered commission should be set up to probe into incidents connected with the CAA protests and provide justice to the affected people,'' Sonia Gandhi said after chairing the Congress Working Committee meeting on Saturday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who met Narendra Modi in Raj Bhavan on Saturday while he is in his two days visit to Kolkata also demanded Modi to withdrawn CAA and NRC. Just after her meeting with the Prime Minister Mamata joined demonstration held by Trinamool Chhatra Parishad in Kolkata, against CAA and NRC.