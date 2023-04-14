topStoriesenglish2594818
Amit Shah Slams Mamata Banerjee, Says Only Way To Rid Bengal Of 'Didi-Bhatija' Is BJP

Amit Shah also appealed to the people to ensure the BJP's victory in 35 seats out of the 42 in West Bengal in the next Lok Sabha poll saying that the TMC government would not survive beyond 2025 if the target is achieved.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 04:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday made a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over rampant corruption, communal violence and rising crime and said that the ruling party will not survive beyond 2025 if the BJP gets 35 plus seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Amit Shah also appealed to the people to ensure the BJP's victory in 35 out of the 42 seats in West Bengal in the next Lok Sabha polls, saying that the TMC government would not survive beyond 2025 if the target is achieved.

While lashing out at the Mamata Banerjee government for running a "Hitler-like regime", Shah said that if the BJP returns to power in 2024 by winning more than 35 seats in the state, "no one would dare to attack Ram Navami rallies in the state".

Shah Attacks WB Govt Over Ram Navami Violence

 

The Union Home Minister also attacked the Trinamool Congress government over the recent violence that broke out in various places across the state during the Ram Navami celebration earlier this month.

PM Modi Will Be The Next PM: Shah

 

Shah told the rally that Narendra Modi will be the country's Prime Minister again after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “In 2024 Lok Sabha polls, please give us more than 35 seats from West Bengal, and I can assure you that the Mamata Banerjee government won't survive beyond 2025," Shah said while addressing a rally here in Birbhum district.

"Mamata Banerjee might dream of making her nephew the next CM, but the next Chief Minister of West Bengal will be from the BJP. Only the BJP can fight and defeat the corrupt TMC," Shah said while addressing a rally in Birbhum district. 

The Union Home Minister also said that the only way to remove the crime of 'Didi-Bhatija' is BJP. The only way to free West Bengal from terror is BJP.

 

 

However, Amit Shah's comments drew sharp reactions from the TMC, which termed it as "undemocratic and unconstitutional".

Amit Shah's West Bengal Visit

 

Shah is on a two-day visit to the state. During his visit, Shahis scheduled to hold public meetings and take stock of the organisational strength of the BJP in the state. Shah is visiting the state ahead of the rural polls due next month, and the party seeks to strengthen its organisational machinery.

He arrived at the Andal airport in Paschim Bardhaman at around 12:40. He was received by BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and other senior BJP leaders. Shah's programme in Bengal is part of BJP's 'Pravas' campaign to strengthen its organisation in 144 Lok Sabha seats in the country that it had lost by slender margins in the 2019 general election. 

The Mamata Banerjee government is scheduled to complete its third term in 2026. Banerjee's nephew Abhishek is TMC's national general secretary and an MP. The BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in the 2019 elections.

