New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (May 22, 2022) lashed out at Congress for questioning what Prime Minister Narendra Modi did for the northeast region and said that the grand old party won't be able to see development if it keeps its eyes closed. Addressing a public rally in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, Shah stated that the northeast region had remained neglected during 50 years of Congress rule and said that it came on the fast track of development only after PM Modi came to power in 2014.

He also took a jibe at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and asked him to open his eyes and "discard Italian glasses" to see what development Modi has brought to the region.

"Rahul Gandhi, open your eyes and discard Italian glasses and wear Indian ones. Then only, you could see what development Modi has brought to the region, which your party failed to do in 50 years," Amit Shah said.

He added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ended the "culture of corruption" in the Northeast and funds meant for development work now get percolated to the last man, whereas middlemen siphoned off most of the amount during the Congress rule.

Inauguration and foundation stone laying of various development projects in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh. https://t.co/VVsjo1EbFU — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 22, 2022

"Development funds for the region were siphoned off by middlemen during the Congress rule. But with the NDA under PM Modi coming to power at the Centre in 2014, the culture of corruption has ended and every single penny is being utilised with utter transparency. The prime minister has ensured that development funds get percolated down to the last man," Shah said.

(With agency inputs)