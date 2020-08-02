Union Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (August 2) tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus infection and has been admitted to a hospital.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर अस्पताल में भर्ती हो रहा हूँ। मेरा अनुरोध है कि आप में से जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जाँच करवाएं। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 2, 2020

Shah (55) took to social media today to report his infection. "I have tested positive but my health is fine," he said, adding that he has been hospitalised on the advice of doctors. The Union Home Minister also appealed to those who came into close contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

"I request those who came in contact with me in last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves," he wrote in a message on Twitter.

BJP President JP Nadda wrote, "Received news of Union Home Minister Amit Shah testing COVID-19 positive. I pray to God for his speedy recovery."

Madhya Pradesh CM, who had too tested positive for COVID-19 infection last week, wrote, "May God heal you completely soon and you join the service with full energy. We wish you all the best!"

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy wished recovery to Shah on Twitter and wrote, "I am sorry to hear from news media that Amit Shah has to be admitted to hospital because he has tested positive for Coronavirus. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his early discharge."

Arunachal Pradesh CM wrote, "Our Prayers for speedy recovery, get well soon @AmitShah ji."

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma wrote, "My good wishes for your speedy recovery Adarniya @AmitShah ji. With your resolute determination and strong will power you will soon come out of this."

Wishing early recovery to the Home Minster, Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal tweeted, "@AmitShah plz get well soon and a prayer to god for your speedy recovery."