Amit Shah

Amit Shah thanks Sheila Dikshit for saying Manmohan Singh was not tough on terror

Shah hailed the three-time Delhi chief minister after she denied making those comments.

Amit Shah thanks Sheila Dikshit for saying Manmohan Singh was not tough on terror

NEW DELHI: BJP president Amit Shah has thanked former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit for her remarks that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was not tough on terrorism.

Shah hailed the three-time Delhi chief minister after she denied making those comments.

 

"Thank you Sheila Dikshit ji for reiterating what the nation already knows but the Congress party is never ready to admit," Amit Shah said in a tweet. 

"Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit reportedly said, "Manmohan Singh, yes I agree with you, was not as strong and as determined as he (Modi) is," he added.

The three-time Delhi Chief Minister said this when asked to respond on the criticism that the UPA government did not do much after the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

She added, "but there is also a feeling that he is doing all this for politics."

Tags:
Amit ShahManmohan SinghSheila DikshitTerrorismDelhi
