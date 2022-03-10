Amit Shah thanks voters, party workers for BJP's performance in UP, Goa, Manipur and U'khand election 2022

New Delhi: Home Minister and BJP’s power man Amit Shah on Thursday congratulated the chief ministers and voters of all the four states- Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttrakhand for retaining victory in the assembly election 2022.

Taking to Twitter, Shah, who heavily campaigned for the party in Uttar Pradesh wrote, “I congratulate our hardworking workers, State President Shri and the entire unit on this grand victory, for the achievements of the BJP government and for taking the party's ideas from door to door.”

"BJP is determined to fulfil the expectations and aspirations of the people of Uttar Pradesh,” wrote Shah.

The BJP created history on Thursday after becoming the first party in 30 years to come to power in Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term.

The leader also expressed gratitude for the party workers and voters of Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand as well.

Grateful to the people of Goa for reposing their faith in the BJP. BJP under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the aspirations of our sisters & brothers of Goa. Congratulations to @DrPramodPSawant, @ShetSadanand & our karyakartas. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 10, 2022

“Grateful to the people of Goa for reposing their faith in the BJP. BJP under the leadership of PM Ji will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the aspirations of our sisters & brothers of Goa” he wrote for Goans.

Thank you, Manipur. PM @narendramodi Ji’s resolve for a prosperous North-East has earned him a special place in the hearts of the people of our NE region, this victory is a testament to the same. Congratulations to CM @NBirenSingh Ji, @AShardaDevi Ji and our karyakartas. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 10, 2022

“Thank you, Manipur. PM’s resolve for a prosperous North-East has earned him a special place in the hearts of the people of our NE region, this victory is a testament to the same,” Shah wrote for people and BJP workers in Manipur.

The BJP leader also congratulated Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who lost in his constituency.

“Thanks to the people of Uttarakhand for giving BJP a chance to serve again. Devbhoomi has expressed its unwavering faith in the development works and public-welfare policies of the BJP government led by PM,” said Shah.

