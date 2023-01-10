Amit Shah to inaugurate new Light & Sound Show 'Jai Hind' at Red Fort today, will display history of India

New Delhi: A new Light and Sound Show at the national capital's Red Fort will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah today (January 10, 2023). The new avatar of the Light and Sound show at Red Fort is titled "Jai Hind" and will be a dramatic presentation of the bravery and the history of India from the 17th century to the present day.

The one-hour-long Light and Sound Show has been divided into three parts and will bring to life key episodes from India’s history including the rise of the Marathas, the 1857 War of Independence, the rise of the Indian National Army and the INA trials, the fight for Independence and India’s continuing progress over the past 75 years by using all forms of performance art - projection mapping, live-action films, light and immersive sound, actors, dancers, and puppets.

'Jai Hind' will be showcased at different monuments inside Red Fort

The 3-part show will be showcased at different monuments inside Red Fort starting with Naubatkhana to Deewan–e- Aam to Deewan-e-Khas.

The show is said to be a one-of-its-kind visual and cultural treat highlighting India’s rich history and heritage to newer generations through interactive techniques.

It will be showcased to the general public in English and Hindi Languages with a seating arrangement of 700 people for a one-time watch.

The Light and Sound Show in Red Fort is commencing afresh after a gap of almost 5 years.