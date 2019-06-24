close

Amit Shah to introduce first bill in Lok Sabha today on Jammu Kashmir Reservation

Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act provides for reservation in appointment to state government posts to persons belonging to socially and educationally backward classes. 

Home Minister Amit Shah will on Monday introduce Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill, his first in the Lok Sabha after his election to the lower house following the massive victory in the general election. He will also give a statement giving reasons for the immediate legislation by the promulgation of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

This being the first legislative business by Shah in the Lok Sabha is significant as during the campaigning for Lok Sabha election, the BJP chief had vowed that if the BJP comes to power, it will scrap Article 370 of the Constitution that allows Jammu and Kashmir its own constitution.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance 2019, was promulgated in March this year. The Ordinance amends the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 which provides for reservation in appointment and admission in professional institutions for persons belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and socially and educationally backward classes.  

The Act provides for reservation in appointment to state government posts to persons belonging to socially and educationally backward classes. It defines socially and educationally backward classes to include persons living in areas adjoining the Actual Line of Control. The Ordinance amends this to include those persons living in areas adjoining International Border, within the ambit of this reservation. 
 
Further, the Act states that any person who has been appointed on the basis of residence in an area adjoining the Line of Control, must serve in such areas for at least seven years. The Ordinance extends this condition to persons living in areas adjoining the International Border as well.
 
The Act also states that any person whose annual income exceeds Rs 3 lakh or any other amount as notified by the state government, would not be included within socially and educationally backward classes. However, this exclusion does not apply to people living in areas adjoining the Actual Line of Control.  The Ordinance states that in addition, this exclusion will not apply to persons living in areas adjoining the International Border also. 

