Amit Shah to make statement on attack on convoy of Asaduddin Owaisi in Parliament today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will make a statement in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Monday (February 7, 2022) regarding the attack on the convoy of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Shah is likely to make a statement in the Upper House around 10.30 am and will then reiterate the same in the Lower House at around 4.00 pm.

It is noteworthy that Owaisi's car was fired upon in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh on February 3. The Lok Sabha MP's vehicle was near the Chhijarsi toll plaza on the Hapur-Ghaziabad stretch of the National Highway 24 when the incident took place at around 6 pm.

No one was injured in the incident and Owaisi had urged the Election Commission (EC) to ensure an independent probe into the incident.

The Hyderabad MP was then given 'Z' category security on February 4, but the prominent Muslim leader rejected the protection and asked the government to instead make him an 'A category' citizen 'at par' with all.

"I don't want Z category security. I want to be an A category citizen, at par with you all. Why was UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) not invoked against those who fired at me? ...I want to live, to speak. My life will be safe when the poor are safe. I will not get scared of those who shot at my car," Owaisi had said in the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, two people, one from Gautam Buddh Nagar and the other from Saharanpur in western Uttar Pradesh have been arrested and charged with an attempt to murder in the case. An FIR has been lodged at the Pilakhua Police Station under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 7 of the Criminal Amendment Act.

"One of the accused has been identified as Sachin, a resident of Badalpur in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while the other is Shubham, a native of Nakur in Saharanpur," the police had said in a statement.

Two pistols were seized from their possession. A Maruti Alto car has also been impounded in connection with the case, police had said.

