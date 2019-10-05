close

Amit Shah

Amit Shah to visit Mizoram on Saturday, expected to hold discussions about Citizenship Amendment Bill

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Mizoram on Saturday. This will be Shah's first visit to the north-eastern state after assuming office. He will be addressing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in state capital Aizwal and is expected to discuss the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB)-related issues with the state government. 

Shah will also inaugurate North East Handloom and Handicraft exhibition in Aizawl.

Ahead of Shah's visit, the Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee held protests against the Centre's proposed citizenship bill. After which, the BJP Mizoram unit appealed to the body to cancel its protest. 

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8, aims at granting citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis, Christians and Jains from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

The legislation, passed by the Lok Sabha, lapsed in February 2019, after it was not tabled in the Rajya Sabha. 

Meanwhile, an organisation of Chakma students has also sought Shah's intervention regarding an alleged incident of torture of Chakma students by Mizos at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in Mizoram, news agency IANS reported. 

The All India Chakma Students' Union (AICSU) on Friday said that at least 34 Chakma students including nine girls ran away from the JNV at Serchhip in Mizoram on October 3 after Mizo students brutally tortured one Nolin Bikash Chakma at JNV located at Thenzawl in Serchhip district on September 26.

(With IANS inputs)

