Amit Shah

Amit Shah turns 57 today, PM Narendra Modi, top leaders extend greetings

Born in Gujarat in 1964, Shah has long been a close aide of PM Modi and was a minister in his government in Gujarat before becoming the BJP president in 2014 after the party stormed to power at the Centre.

Amit Shah turns 57 today, PM Narendra Modi, top leaders extend greetings

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Home Minister Amit Shah on his 57th birthday, and lauded his contribution to the BJP and the government.

PM Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Shri @AmitShah Ji. I have worked with Amit Bhai for several years and witnessed his outstanding contributions to strengthen the Party and in Government. May he keep serving the nation with the same zeal. Praying for his good health and long life."

 

 

Several leading politicians took to their social media handles and extended birthday greetings to the Home Minister. 

Shah's BJP colleague and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also took to his official Koo handle and greeted Amit Shah on his birthday. He further prayed for his good health. Along with him, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, followed by ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Ravi Shankar Prasad also extended their best wishes towards the BJP leader.

 

 

 

 

 

He joined the Narendra Modi government as Union Home Minister after it took charge for a second term in 2019. 

