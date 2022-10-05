Amit Shah visits family of slain J&K cop Mudasir Sheikh in Uri, says his 'sacrifice is an inspiration'

Srinagar: Union Home Minister makes a visit to the family of martyr SPO Mudasir Sheikh in Uri, saying his sacrifice is an inspiration. On Wednesday, he paid a visit to the home of Mudasir Sheikh, a police officer killed earlier this year in north Kashmir's Baramulla district in an encounter with terrorists.

Amit Shah changed his route after speaking at a public rally in Baramulla to pay his condolences to the family of the martyred cop. The Home minister also assured the family members of the government's full support.

Also Read: Amit Shah PAUSES speech during 'Azaan' from nearby mosque in Baramulla, wins applause

Mudasir Sheikh, also known as "Bindaas Bhai," was involved in an encounter in Baramulla in May this year in which three Pakistani militants from the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit were killed.

During his visit to the family, Shah stated that the martyr Mudasir's family is a great source of inspiration for the police and the youth of Kashmir, with their open condemnation of terrorism and celebration of their son's martyrdom as a national sacrifice.