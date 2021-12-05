Amit Shah's veiled attack on Congress, Ashok Gehlot, claims BJP will form govt in Rajasthan

New Delhi: BJP leader Amit Shah on Sunday (December 5) lashed out at the previous Congress government for not doing enough for the poor of the country and said that the party focused more on the removal of the poor than poverty.

While speaking at Janpratinidhi Sankalp Sammelan' in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Shah said, “Congress hear me out, instead of 'Gareebi Hataao', you did 'Gareeb Hataao.”

He further added that while the slogan of ‘Gareebi Hatao’ was given by Congress leader Indira Gandhi, it was the BJP who made the real efforts against eliminating poverty in India.

The minister also spoke about the development work his government did for the poor.

“Modi government constructed toilets and provided gas cylinders to more than 11 crores and 13 crores households, respectively. We gave medical facilities of Rs 5 lakh to 60 crores poor,” ANI quoted Shah as saying.

The home minister also slammed Ashok Gehlot led Rajasthan government for accusing his party of trying to bring down his government last year and said that the BJP will win a mandate in the state in 2023.

"They are always in fear that their government will collapse. Who is going to topple the government? BJP will never topple your government. The party will go among the people and will come to power with a strong mandate in 2023," Shah added.

Inflicting confidence in his party MPs, Amit Shah said that the BJP will win 2023 Rajasthan Assembly polls with a 2/3 majority.

This useless and corrupt Ashok Gehlot government must be rooted out in time from Rajasthan and BJP will govern.

