Amma Mini clinics closed in Tamil Nadu amid rising COVID-19 cases, doctors shifted

Chennai: The `Amma Mini Clinics, which were launched months before the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, are being closed, as Tamil Nadu Health Minister MA Subramanian said that these clinics were temporary. The doctors recruited to work in the clinics are being deployed in works related to battling the COVID-19.

The health minister told the media here on Tuesday, "Amma Mini Clinics were temporary, and the doctors who were recruited for it will be deployed by the state health department in works related to battling the third COVID-19 wave."

On COVID-19 situation in the state, Subramanian said "Chief Minister MK Stalin himself went out to distribute free masks where he urged people to wear them or else, fine will be imposed." A day before on Monday, CM Stalin reportedly said that though the infection rate due to Omicron is high, vaccination provides a shield from this new variant.

"According to medical experts, Omicron is spreading fast. Though the Omicron infection rate in Tamil Nadu is high, vaccination will shield one from this virus. People should maintain social distancing and must wear masks," CM Stalin is quoted as saying by ANI report.

According to the CM`s instruction, Siddha medicine is being provided to patients. During the second wave of COVID-19, there are 89 Siddha COVID care centres in the city with 7448 beds, where over 28,000 patients were treated in these centres.

Notably, Amma Mini clinics were launched to provide free health consultations to people belonging to poor and marginalised sections in Tamil Nadu. The then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had inaugurated the first of the few clinics in Chennai.

These mini-clinics were aimed at reducing the burden on overcrowded hospitals and to ensure that the people living in slums are provided with healthcare facility just by a walk or by commuting through cycle. Each of these clinics had a doctor, nurse and a medical nurse and a medical assistant.

Active Covid-19 infections surge to 12,412

Five districts, including Chennai, accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections on Tuesday as Tamil Nadu continued to witness a surge with 2,731 fresh cases being reported, pushing the tally to 27,55,587, according to the state health department data.

The report said that nine more people succumbed to the contagion, taking the toll to 36,805. Notably, those who tested positive on Tuesday included 48 returnees from domestic and overseas locations.

Meanwhile, 674 people recovered from the disease and were discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 27,06,370 leaving 12,412 active infections. A total of 1,03,798 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,78,57,004.

The sharpest increase in fresh infections was reported from Chennai with 1,489 cases, followed by Chengalpet 290, Tiruvallur 147, Coimbatore 120 and Vellore 105, while the remaining was spread across other districts, said the health department bulletin.

