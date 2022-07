Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anil Bonde has alleged that the matter of the brutal killing of Amravati-based shop owner Umesh Kolhe on June 21 was "suppressed" by the then Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and added that the police did not provide security to the people who received threat calls.

Amravati-based shop owner Umesh Kolhe was brutally killed on June 21, after he wrote a post in support of Nupur Sharma on social media. "The incident took place before the Udaipur beheading incident on June 21. The murder took place according to a conspiracy. He was murdered because he posted something in support of Nupur Sharma. The police framed some stories. They suppressed the matter even after the accused accepted their crime. The then Maha Vikas Aghadi government tried to hide the entire episode," Bonde said on Saturday. The BJP MP said that around 10 people in Amravati received the threat calls.

"As many as 10 people have received threat calls in Amravati. This is a nexus. The police did not investigate the matter, and nor did they provide security," he said."The people involved in the terrorist activities in the district and the anti-national people have grown their nexus. They had political protection," Bonde added.

Meanwhile, Amravati MP Navneet Rana while raising questions over the city police commissioner Aarti Singh for "suppressing the case" of the brutal killing of the 54-year-old chemist that took place on June 21, called for an enquiry against her.Rana alleged that the CP revealed the details about the case after 12 of after the incident took place which was "similar to the Udaipur murder" that took place days after the Amravati murder."We wrote a letter to Union HM Amit Shah and he took action by sending NIA.

After 12 days Amravati CP came in front of the media and said that the case is similar to the Udaipur murder & is related to content posted about Nupur Sharma," she said."After 12 days she`s giving clarification on the incident. She first said that it was a robbery and tried to suppress the case. An enquiry must also be done against Amravati CP," Rana added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the probe into the brutal killing of Maharashtra`s Amravati-based shop owner Umesh Kolhe on June 21, after he wrote a post in support of Nupur Sharma on Facebook.

Home Minister`s Office (HMO) made the announcement through its Twitter handle as the matter was similar to the Udaipur case in which a tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli was killed in broad daylight by two men."MHA has handed over the investigation of the case relating to the barbaric killing of Umesh Kolhe in Amravati Maharashtra on 21st June to NIA," HMO India tweeted.