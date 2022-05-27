Srinagar: National Conference vice president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said “terrorists are striking anywhere they wish to. Nobody feels secure in Kashmir and the government is unable to stop them”. He made the remarks during his visit to TV actress Amreen Bhat’s home, who was killed by terrorists a few days back. He added, "People are feeling scared in their homes now, see this incident, terrorists came and shot this lady inside her residence. Even kids are not spared, they ( terrorists) are freely reaching to their targets, off-duty cops, panchs, civilians are being attacked.”

Abdullah blamed the BJP-led Central government for the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir. "The situation in Kashmir valley has turned worse as compared to our government, we had almost eradicated terrorism from the area like Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam,” claimed National Conference vice president.

The NC leader said the Center is comparing tourism boom with normalcy, adding that those are two different issues. In our time too huge tourists use to visit the valley but we should not mix it with Kashmir’s situation, he said.

The former J&K CM also reacted to the ED summon to his father and NC chief Farooq Abdullah in the cricket scam. "The latest ED summon to JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah is common for all opposition parties in India. Every time elections are expected to be announced in any state, the investigative agencies move in first to clear a path for the BJP. This appears to be the case this time as well and this is the price opposition parties pay for opposing this government,” Abdullah alleged.

The NC chief has continued to maintain his innocence in the matter and has cooperated with the investigative agencies and will do so in this case as well. It’s also not a coincidence that the only leaders targeted in J&K belong to the PAGD alliance parties, Omar Abdullah said.

The ED has summoned Farooq Abdullah to appear at its headquarters in Delhi on May 31.