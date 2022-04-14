This year, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham will be conducting only Center-Based Tests (CBT) for Entrance Ranking. The Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering 2022 (AEEE 2022) will be in two phases benefiting admission aspirants, as the better score from the two will be considered for eligibility. Phase One will be from July 1 to 4, and Phase Two, July 22 to 25. The exam will be based on JEE Examination model.

Seventy percent of seats in each branch is reserved for candidates with AEEE 2022 ranks. One-fourth of seats are set apart for JEE Mains, and 3% and 2 % of seats, respectively, are earmarked for Scholastic Assessment Test (SAT) score and Pearson UG Entrance Examination Score (PUEE) score. Amrita also extends an opportunity to the interested to attend the free AEEE - JEE practice test conducted by Amrita every Sunday.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has reserved 50% of seats for meritorious students who score high rank in AEEE 2022, top percentile/scores in JEE Mains 2022, top scorers in SAT and PUEE. Scholarship seat is allotted during the Centralised Seat Allotment Process, based on the rank and the choice of the branch opted by the candidate. Scholarship in the subsequent years of program is based on the CGPA score.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham belongs to an echelon of research-based universities with international academic collaborations for research programs, dual degrees, and exchange of students and faculty. An Institute of Eminence and NAAC A++ graded university, Amrita is the 5th Best Overall University in India as per the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) for 2021

Headquartered in Ettimadai, Tamil Nadu, Amrita School of Engineering has campuses in all Southern states: Amritapuri (Kollam), Ettimadai (Coimbatore), Mysore, Bengaluru, Chennai, and an upcoming one in Amravati, Andhra. Amrita School of Engineering offers 16 disciplines for B.Tech., besides undergraduate, postgraduate, integrated degree, and doctoral programmes.

Amrita has a high placement record. While the placements for the year 2022 are ongoing, consistently 92 per cent of students got placed with 180+ companies, the highest CTC is Rs. 56.95 LPA and the average is Rs.7.1 LPA. More details can be obtained by visiting amrita.edu/btech .

