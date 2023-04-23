topStoriesenglish2598092
Amritpal Singh Arrested From Punjab's Moga, Was On The Run For Over A Month

Pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh was on the run since March 18.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 07:46 AM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh, who was on the run since March 18, was arrested from Punjab's Moga, sources said on Sunday. Punjab Police had launched the crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De' on March 18. He and his associates were booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

The stringent National Security Act was also invoked against Amritpal Singh.

Despite being sighted in several CCTV footage and photos with changed appearances at many places, including Patiala, Kurukshetra and Delhi, Amritpal Singh managed to remain elusive for over a month.

While on the run, two videos and one audio clip of Amritpal surfaced on social media. In one of his two videos, which surfaced on March 30, he had asserted that he was not a fugitive and would soon appear.

The pro-Khalistan preacher had claimed that he was not like those who would flee the country.

In February this year, Amritpal Singh and his supporters -- some of them brandishing swords and guns --  broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, clashing with police for the release of one of Amritpal's aides.

After the incident, in which six policemen including a Superintendent of Police rank officer had suffered injuries, the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government faced severe flak and was accused of kowtowing to extremists.

