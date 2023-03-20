Amritpal Singh Case: Is it Another Failure Of Punjab Police Or Scripted Story?

New Delhi: Separatist Sikh leader Amritpal Singh who has consistently been dodging police since March 18 has raised a question mark on the ability of Punjab police that is already being censured after the February 23 incident of the storming of Ajnala police station followed by the airing of two interviews of notorious gangster Lawerence Bishnoi.



Whatever the status of Amritpal Singh but the whole incident has given a bad name to both the police and the ruling Aam Admi Party (AAP) government in Punjab which is already preparing for the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency by-elections scheduled to be held in near future.

The biggest question that police are facing today is how could Amritpal Singh who was being chased by a battery of policemen escaped. And if the police claim that he had absconded is believed then it is the third successive failure of Punjab police in less than a months time after the Ajnala incident and two interviews of Lawerence Bishnoi from high-security jail.

Contrary to the police claim that the self-styled preacher is absconding his parents Tarsem Singh and Balwinder Kaur claim that their son is in police custody. Amritpal Singh’s father Tarsem Singh says his son can never escape when he is being followed by huge force and apprehend that police could implicate him in some serious case so is the view of Balwider Kaur, mother of Amritpal Singh who says she was not worried about the arrest of her son but wanted to know where and in which jail he is lodged and ensure that he is safe.

While interacting with media persons, senior police maintain that Amritpal Singh managed to escape but at the same time, they are pretty sure in saying that police will arrest him soon.

A retired police officer told on condition of anonymity “Police's theory is hard to believe, either he was allowed to abscond to know whom he would contact and is being kept under surveillance or it is an utter failure of police in real terms, " he said.