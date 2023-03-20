New Delhi: Slain singer Sidhu Moosewala's father on Sunday (March 19, 2023) slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, alleging that the crackdown on the radical preacher and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh was "deliberately" timed to coincide with the observance of the death anniversary of his son. Balkaur Singh, the father of Moosewala who was shot dead in May last year, alleged that it was deliberately done as people were to raise their voices seeking justice for the singer-turned-politician at his "barsi" (death anniversary) event, and asserted that their fight will continue till they get justice.

"I want to ask the government why did they not find any other day to catch Amritpal. Why they chose today? Why internet has been suspended today...," Singh said.

"Can they suppress our voice seeking justice in this manner," he added while addressing the gathering in their native village Mansa, which was also attended by senior Punjab Congress leaders, including Partap Singh Bajwa and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Moosewala's father said that when people have gathered in his native village to pay tributes to the late singer and hold prayers, they do not have access to the internet.

Punjab | Tribute meet organised in Mansa in memorial of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala pic.twitter.com/rTSzm7KReC — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

People do not have access to internet but gangsters lodged in jails have it, he alleged.

Gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi are having a 'free run'

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh claimed that gangsters like Lawrence Bishnoi were having "a free run" as he referred to one of his recent TV interviews.

"When he (Lawrence Bishnoi) appeared on TV, I felt like my son has died again," he said.

He also reiterated that the alleged masterminds behind his son's murder were still at large.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.

His death anniversary was observed in advance.

Balkaur Singh and his wife Charan Kaur had earlier this month sat on a protest outside the Punjab Assembly complex in Chandigarh seeking justice for their son.

"Don't force us to sit outside the gates of Vidhan Sabha again. What is our demand after all? It is just that the masterminds in the case should be brought to the book. The names of people whom we suspect of conspiring our son's murder should be questioned. Is this an unjustified demand," he told the gathering.

Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur alleged that gangsters lodged in jails were signing death warrants of people.

She said that the date for her son's death anniversary event had been announced much in advance, but the authorities chose the time to announce that they had registered FIRs against Amritpal and his supporters in the Ajnala incident and launched a crackdown.

Several Amritpal Singh's supporters held as internet in Punjab remain suspended

Police on Sunday conducted flag marches and searches across Punjab in their manhunt for radical preacher Amritpal Singh, arresting 34 more supporters and shifting four men in custody to jail in far-off Assam.

The crackdown against the 'Waris Punjab De' chief began on Saturday and has come weeks after Singh and his supporters barged into the Ajnala police station near Amritsar, extracting an assurance that an arrested man would be released.

#WATCH | He was chased by police for about 20-25 kms but he managed to escape. We've recovered a no. of weapons & 2 cars also seized. Search underway & we'll arrest him soon. Law & order will be maintained: Jalandhar CP KS Chahal on 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh pic.twitter.com/q5P1KI66Qs — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

The preacher and his supporters were accused of spreading disharmony, attempt to murder, attacking police personnel, and obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties.

Six police personnel, including a superintendent of police, were injured in Ajnala.

The Mann-led government on Sunday also extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Punjab till Monday noon.

The official order, which exempted banking services, said this was to "prevent any incitement to violence and any disturbance of peace and public order".