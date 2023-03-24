Amritpal Singh Was Targeting Rogue Ex-Servicemen, Youths To Build Terror Outfit, Has Cross-Border Links: Punjab Police

Chandigarh: Amid a massive manhunt for radical pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh, the Punjab Police has made claimed to have gathered some sensitive material from one of his close aides that points to their involvement in "anti-national" activities. The Punjab Police made this claim after arresting Tejinder Singh Gill, who was part of the private security of the Khalistan sympathizer. Addressing the media here, Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said after questioning Tejinder Singh Gill, police got some sensitive material which indicates that the group was involved in "anti-national" activities.

"During his questioning and from his mobile analysis, several facts came to light which indicate that they were involved in anti-national activities," he said.

Gill also stated that "There were videos which show that they were doing firing practice near Jallupur Khera. Some footage and pictures show that they have made holograms of Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (AKF). There were some videos of the loading and unloading of weapons."

Evidence Of Cross-Border Links

The evidence obtained so far gives a strong suspicion that Amritpal Singh had a cross-border link, added Gill. The IG said so far 207 persons have been detained in the matter, out of which, 30 are hardcore criminals. The remaining 177 will be released after verification, he added.

There are clear instructions that no innocent can be booked in this matter. Action will be taken only against those who were involved in criminal activities, he said. Gill said that Baljit Kaur, arrested from Shahbad in Kurukshetra (Haryana), had allegedly harboured Amritpal and his close-aide Papalpreet Singh on March 19. Kaur had known Papalpreet for more than two years, he said.

Amritpal Singh Last Seen In Haryana

In a major breakthrough, Punjab`s IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill revealed that the Waris Punjab De chief`s last location was in Haryana. "We are still actively searching for Amritpal Singh and have come to know that its last location was in Haryana. We have taken a woman named Baljeet Kaur into custody. Amritpal stayed at this woman`s house in Kurukshetra (Haryana) and the Waris Punjab De chief and his close aide had been in touch with her for the last two-and-a-half years."

CTV visuals of March 19 from Kurukshetra, Haryana, show Amritpal Singh using an umbrella to hide his identity. His aide Papalpreet stayed at a house in the area.

Internet, SMS Services To Remain Suspended

Authorities had last week suspended internet and SMS services in the state following the police crackdown against elements of 'Waris Punjab De,' headed by radical preacher Amritpal Singh. The preacher himself, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in the Jalandhar district. Police have said that efforts were on to nab the fugitive preacher.

Amritpal Singh Blackmailed Girls, Has Extramarital Affairs

As Punjab Police continues its search for Amritpal Singh, details about the fugitive radical preacher’s steamy life have also come to the public domain. According to media reports, the controversial head of the ‘Waris Punjab De’ used to chat with several girls online and is alleged to have extramarital affairs with a number of married and unmarried women.

It is also alleged that the absconding pro-Khalistan sympathiser blackmailed several women with their obscene videos. In one of those chats and voice messages, the details of which are in the public domain now, he can be seen telling the women with whom he frequently chatted that he wants ‘no serious long-term commitment’ but just a casual relationship with them. Interestingly, the radical Khalistan preacher has many women followers on Instagram where he used to regularly chat with them.