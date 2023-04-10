topStoriesenglish2593366
NewsIndia
AMRITPAL

Amritpal Singh's Close Aide Papalpreet Singh Arrested From Hoshiarpur

Amritpal and Papalpreet had been on the run since March 18 when the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against the Khalistan sympathiser and his aides.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 02:55 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Amritpal Singh's Close Aide Papalpreet Singh Arrested From Hoshiarpur

Chandigarh: Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh has been arrested from Punjab's Hoshiarpur, police said on Monday. Papalpreet was arrested in a Punjab Police operation that also involved its counter intelligence wing, they said.
Papalpreet is considered to be his mentor and has allegedly been in contact with Pakistan's ISI.

Amritpal and Papalpreet had been on the run since March 18 when the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against the Khalistan sympathiser and his aides.

The radical preacher escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances. He and his associates have been booked under several criminal cases related to spreading disharmony among classes, attempt to murder, attack on police personnel and creating obstructions in the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?