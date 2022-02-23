Amritsar Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla threatens protest over inaction on drug mafia

Congress Lok Sabha MP from Amritsar Gurjeet Singh Aujla through an open letter to Director General of Punjab Police Viresh Kumar Bhawra, announced that he along with residents of his constituency will launch an indefinite protest against the inaction of state police if no action is taken against the drug menace in the state.

"I again reiterate that it is high time for the police administration of Punjab to devise and implement an effective anti-drug operation or I and the residents of the holy city shall be forced to begin an indefinite protest against the inaction of the police," reads the letter.

"I hope that by 26 Jun 2022 ie 'International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking' the police department of Punjab state shall be sharing its report of authentic and effective achievements and not just a press release of hollow words," it added. The MP in his letter claimed that on various occasions "small recoveries of contraband" are made at "thana level" and "never traced back to its origin and roots leading to the acquittal of the arrested creating space for the big fish to stay out of the net.

"The Congressman also alleged that the investigation in drug mafias/peddlers are being conducted in an inefficient manner for which "some black sheep in the police department and state government are responsible."

"The names of several senior officers and politicians have cropped up in drug trafficking investigation on multiple occasions but they are lying in the sealed cover instead of being acted upon," it adds.

`Drugs` was a major issue in recently conducted assembly elections in the state. The result of the polls will be announced on March 10.