Live Updates | Amritsar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: AAP Vs BJP Vs INC

Amritsar Lok Sabha Chunav Results 2024 Live: This pivotal electoral contest sees a roster of prominent candidates vying for the seat, including Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from the Aam Aadmi Party, Taranjit Singh Sandhu representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Gurjeet Singh Aujla from the Indian National Congress.

Amritsar holds historical and political significance making it one of the most high-profile seats in Punjab. The Congress party has a strong legacy here, having won the seat 12 times since independence. The constituency encompasses nine Assembly segments.

Amritsar Lok Sabha Election Result 2024:

Background Details Of The Seat

In the 2019 parliamentary elections the Amritsar constituency boasted a total of 1,507,875 eligible voters. Out of this electorate, 859,513 votes were deemed valid. Gurjeet Singh Aujla, representing the Indian National Congress emerged victorious and secured a total of 445,032 votes.