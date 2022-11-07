Amritsar to host APSICON 2022 to discuss refinements in reconstructive and cosmetic surgery

To share and discuss the nuances of aesthetic and reconstructive surgery and the latest refinements in their procedures, a five-day 56th Annual Conference of Association of Plastic Surgeons of India (APSICON 2022) is all set to begin in Amritsar from November 9th to 13th.

Organising Chairman of APSICON 2022 Dr. Ravi Kumar Mhajan informed Zee News that this would be for the first time that the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS) symposium would be part of APSICON 2022 with renowned international and national Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons teaching the nuances of aesthetic surgery as part of APSI CME programme. In addition, there would be renowned international and national faculty catering to all the subspecialties of plastic surgery.

Dr. Avtar Singh, Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon, Amandeep Hospital informed that APSICON 2022 was being organized by the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery of Amandeep Hospital with the theme ‘Scaling New Heights’.

“APSICON 2022 is being held in Punjab after a gap of 40 years, earlier the APSICON was held in 1982 at Patiala besides it is being held in physical form after a gap of 3 years “ said Dr. Avtar Singh.

Addressing myths regarding plastic surgery

Dr. Ravi Kumar Mahajan who is also the president of Association of Plastic Surgeons of India informed, “We would like to show selected movies to the policymakers, opinion makers, media people and the general public to bridge the gap between myth and reality regarding plastic and reconstructive surgery”.

He said APSICON 2022 was going to be held after a period of three years as they had not been able to hold a physical conference for the last two years due to the Covid pandemic.

APSICON 2022 would witness discussions on various subjects including supers-medial based flap breast reduction, difficult cases in breast aesthetic surgery, breast augmentation, nasal dorsal refinements, tips and tricks in centrofacial rejuvenation, deep plain facelift, non-surgical facial rejuvenation, hybrid reconstruction for complex head and neck defects, gender-affirming surgery for transmen etc.

Dr. Avtar Singh said that they were working hard to put together an educational and scientific programme which would be an academic extravaganza of APSICON 2022.