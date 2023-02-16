topStoriesenglish2574097
NewsIndia
ROBBERY

Amritsar: Two Armed Robbers Loot Rs 22 Lakh From Punjab National Bank

The Punjab police said no security guard was present at the bank at the time of the incident on Thursday.

 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 06:24 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Two armed robbers looted Rs 22 lakh cash from the Punjab National Bank branch in Macleod Road
  • Police said no security guard was present at the bank at the time of the incident

Trending Photos

Amritsar: Two Armed Robbers Loot Rs 22 Lakh From Punjab National Bank

Amritsar: Two armed robbers looted Rs 22 lakh cash from the Punjab National Bank branch at Macleod Road here on Thursday, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (detective) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said two unidentified men arrived on a scooter and one of them, who was wearing a mask, entered the bank.

The robber, who was carrying a pistol, asked everyone in the bank to raise their hands before asking the cashier to put the money in a bag. The two robbers then fled with the bag containing the cash, the police said.

The bank is located just 100 metres away from the office of the deputy commissioner of police (law and order).

Police said no security guard was present at the bank at the time of the incident.

Police teams have been dispatched to nab the accused, they said.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Order to increase India's stature in 'world order'
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of Rising Sea Level
DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!