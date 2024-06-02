Amul Increases Milk Prices by Rs 2/Litre Across All Variants from June 3

New Delhi: Amul milk prices have been increased by Rs 2 per litre across all variants, effective from Monday, as announced by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF). This decision comes in response to the rising overall operational and production costs associated with milk.

New Delhi: Amul milk prices have been increased by Rs 2 per litre across all variants and this is going to effect from Monday, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) said. This decision comes in response to the increasing overall cost of operation and production of milk and due to this the price of the Amul milk pouch will go up by Rs 2 per litre in all markets across the country.



GCMMF MD Jayen Mehta said that the price of Amul across all variants has been raised by Rs 2 per litre with effect from June 3.

Earlier, GCMMF had raised the milk price in February 2023. The hike is essential to compensate farmers for their increased cost of production.

"The increase of Rs 2 per litre translates to the range of 3-4 per cent increase in MRP which is much lower than the average food inflation. It is worthwhile to note that since February 2023, Amul has made no increase in prices of fresh pouch milk in major markets," GCMMF said in a statement, PTI reported.

After a fresh hike in milk price, variants such as 500 ml Amul buffalo milk, 500 ml Amul Gold milk, and 500 ml Amul Shakti milk stand at Rs 36, Rs 33, and Rs 30, respectively.

As per the GCMMF, Amul follows a policy where nearly 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for mail products is passed on to milk producers.

Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to milk producers, according to GCMMF.

"The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," it added.