Amulya Leona's house in Chikmagaluru vandalised, police provide security to family

Amulya Leona's residence at Gubbi Gadde village Chikmagalur was reportedly vandalised today (February 21) morning by some protesters. Keeping the family's safety in mind, security detail has been provided to the family.

The police have filed an FIR against Amulya under Section 124A (Offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code and she has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Amulya Leona, 24, had raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan during an anti-CAA rally organised by AIMIM in Karnataka on Thursday.

Amulya Leona's father and small-time Janata Dal (Secular) leader Oswald Naronha condemned his daughter's act of raising the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan during an anti-CAA rally in Karnataka. Reacting to Amulya's detention and subsequent judicial remand, he condemned the act and said that "the guilty should be punished as per law".

He claimed that he had tried advising Amulya many times but she does not heed his advice.

Amulya suddenly reached the stage, and at first shouted 'Hindustan Zindabad', but in the meantime, some people snatched the mic from them.

Owaisi stopped the girl from raising slogans and also condemned the incident. He too condemned the act. "I immediately rushed to her, and told her that 'I will not tolerate this nonsense'. I don't even know who this lady is," he said.