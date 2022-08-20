Boycott Amazon trends: Ecommerce giant Amazon has landed in trouble yet again! A hashtag stating 'Boycott Amazon' started doing the rounds after Hindu Janajagruti Samiti claimed on Janmashtami (August 19, Friday) that Amazon was selling 'obscene' paintings of Radha-Krishna. The group submitted a memorandum to Police Inspector, Subramanya Nagar in Bengaluru, requesting action against

Amazon India for selling obscene paintings of Lord Krishna with Radha on their website. Under the Janmashtami sale, the painting was also available on the website of Exotic India.

Press Release



Members of @HinduJagrutiOrg submitted a memorandum to the Police Inspector, Subramanya Nagar Benguluru, requesting action against @amazonIN for selling obscene painting of Lord Krishna with Radha on their website.#Boycott_Amazon #Boycott_ExoticIndia pic.twitter.com/E5ASG6PLSH — HJS Karnataka (@HJSKarnataka) August 19, 2022

Later, the organisation tweeted, "Success: Amazon and Exotic India remove obscene painting of God Shrikrishna and Radha after Hindus protest using hashtag #Boycott_Amazon and #Boycott_ExoticIndia (sic)."

Exotic India Art tweeted this:

It was brought to our notice that an inappropriate image was uploaded on our website. The same was brought down immediately.

We sincerely apologise,Pls dont #Boycott_ExoticIndia #boycott_exoticlndia

Hare Krsna. 1/2 @HinduJagrutiOrg @SanatanPrabhat @mp_hjs — Exotic India Art (@exoticindiaart) August 19, 2022

Meanwhile, social media was enraged when the pictures sold on the e-commerce site went viral. One user wrote that the complete boycott of Amazon by Hindus is the only solution. Others sought legal action. One user wrote that he uninstalled the app on the phone and slammed Amazon for hurting Hindu sentiments, especially on the day of Shri Krishna's birth - Janmashtami.

This is not the first time that Amazon has come under fire for allegedly 'hurting' sentiments in India. In 2019, the ecomm giant's US website was selling rugs and toilet seat covers with pictures of Hindu gods, leading to outrage in the country. In 2021, the Canada website was selling bikinis having colours of the Karnataka flag and emblem, which led to another backlash.