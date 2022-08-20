NewsIndia
BOYCOTT AMAZON TRENDS

Amzon sells 'obscene' Radha-Krishna painting? Furious netizens tweet 'Boycott Amazon'

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti claimed on Janmashtami that Amazon was selling 'obscene' paintings of Radha-Krishna. They filed a memorandum to the police in Bengaluru and requested action against the ecommsite

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 12:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 'Boycott Amazon' started trending on Twitter
  • This isn't the first time that the company has been accused of hurting Hindu sentiments
  • In 2019, the ecomm giant's US website was selling rugs and toilet seat covers with pictures of Hindu gods, leading to outrage n India

Amzon sells 'obscene' Radha-Krishna painting? Furious netizens tweet 'Boycott Amazon'

Boycott Amazon trends: Ecommerce giant Amazon has landed in trouble yet again! A hashtag stating 'Boycott Amazon' started doing the rounds after Hindu Janajagruti Samiti claimed on Janmashtami (August 19, Friday) that Amazon was selling 'obscene' paintings of Radha-Krishna. The group submitted a memorandum to Police Inspector, Subramanya Nagar in  Bengaluru, requesting action against 
Amazon India for selling obscene paintings of Lord Krishna with Radha on their website. Under the Janmashtami sale, the painting was also available on the website of Exotic India.

 

Later, the organisation tweeted, "Success: Amazon and Exotic India remove obscene painting of God Shrikrishna and Radha after Hindus protest using hashtag #Boycott_Amazon and #Boycott_ExoticIndia (sic)."

Exotic India Art tweeted this:

 

Meanwhile, social media was enraged when the pictures sold on the e-commerce site went viral. One user wrote that the complete boycott of Amazon by Hindus is the only solution. Others sought legal action. One user wrote that he uninstalled the app on the phone and slammed Amazon for hurting Hindu sentiments, especially on the day of Shri Krishna's birth - Janmashtami.

This is not the first time that Amazon has come under fire for allegedly 'hurting' sentiments in India. In 2019, the ecomm giant's US website was selling rugs and toilet seat covers with pictures of Hindu gods, leading to outrage in the country. In 2021, the Canada website was selling bikinis having colours of the Karnataka flag and emblem, which led to another backlash.

