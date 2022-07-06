Chennai: BJP's Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai's claim that "an Eknath Shinde will emerge in" the state was dismissed outright by the ruling party. Annamalai drew an analogy between the political conditions in the two states, and said that late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray's eldest son, Bindumadhav's venture into films has a resemblance to former TN CM M Karunanidhi's first son Mu Ka Muthu, adding "Both wanted to act in films but the films didn't do well."

Similarly, Thackeray's second son Jayadev is away from the family and so too is Karunanidhi's second son M K Alagiri, PTI quoted him as saying. He further said that stated that Bal Thackeray's third son Uddhav Thackeray got an opportunity to become CM of Maharashtra and likewise MK Stalin became Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a BJP protest rally in Chennai on Tuesday, Annamalai said that Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya has political ambitions and so does MK Stalin's son Udayanidhi, adding "Both are youth wing leaders of their respective parties. Tamil Nadu is gearing up for a cabinet shuffle. An Eknath Shinde will emerge here too."

The BJP president reportedly referred to the Sena leader's rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray recently that led to a change of guard in Maharashtra. He further said that two-and-a-half years ago, three parties joined hands to form a coalition in Maharashtra like the DMK formed an alliance with the Congress and left parties here.

"Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress joined hands in Maharashtra and the BJP which had 105 MLAs was pushed back and Sena with 57 legislators formed the government," PTI quoted him as saying in the massive gathering. He further added, "Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tortured as many BJP supporters as possible. Then Eknath Shinde came with 12 MLAs. He went to Surat. This is Rajadharma. When it has to happen, it will happen. It happened in Maharashtra and you will see it happen in Tamil Nadu, as well."

DMK pooh-poohs Annamalai's comments

DMK senior leader and party's organising secretary R S Bharathi, however, described Annamalai's comments as "insignificant" and said that "the party is not taking him seriously." Making light of the saffron party leader's comments, the DMK leader said that any rebellion was not possible in the ranks of the party.

"He (Annamalai) has been uttering all nonsense of late. As far as I am concerned I am not taking him seriously," Bharathi, a former MP, told PTI on Wednesday.

Another DMK senior leader and a sitting MLA told PTI, "no chance for it happen," when asked to comment on Annamalai's statement on an Eknath Shinde emerging in Tamil Nadu. The state was comfortable with the "dynamic leadership" of Chief Minister and DMK President Stalin, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)