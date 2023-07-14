An Exceptional Love Story Of Two Brilliant Brains: IITian-Turned-IPS Officer Rejected Rs 35 Lakh Job, Married IAS Officer

Success Story: One of the most challenging exams in the world is the UPSC civil services exam. Millions of hopefuls look up to those who succeed in doing so. IPS Archit Chandak is one such person who has motivated a lot of people. When Chandak initially appeared for the UPSC in 2018, he immediately earned an All-India Rank (AIR) of 184. At the Bazarpeth police station in Bhusawal, Maharashtra, he was initially assigned as the station house officer. Recently, Chandak, an IITian turned IPS officer, returned to his hometown of Nagpur and has been appointed DCP. He has been given control of the cyber cell and the economic offense wing (EoW). Chandak, 29, is the newest member of the club of city-bred police who have joined the force after passing the UPSC, joining others like Hemant Nagrale, Nilesh Bharne, and Prashant Burade.

Chandak, an IIT-Delhi graduate and mechanical engineer, was raised in Shankar Nagar and attended Bhavan's Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir, Civil Lines, until eighth grade. He is the only child of Virendra and Chhaya Chandak. His parents are the managing directors of MIDC Hingna's Nagpur Techno Marketing Pvt. Ltd. At the BP Vidya Mandir in Bhavan, he finished his education. Following his JEE exam success in 2012, Chandak enrolled in IIT Delhi and won the city's top ranking. Chandak opted to work for the government and serve his country while still in college.





Even while Chandak was still an intern, a Japanese corporation sent him a job offer of Rs 35 lakh. He declined the position nonetheless and instead began preparing for the UPSC to pass the civil service exam. After receiving his Bachelor's degree, he began his preparations in 2016. He has always supported a systematic approach to studying and reviewing. He progressed through the subjects in order as he studied for the exam. According to Chandak, if you are dedicated to achieving your goals, you will consistently learn about all the concepts and subjects without being frustrated or angry.

The FIDE rating of IPS Archit Chandak, who also likes to play chess, is 1820. He adores exercising and has even run the entire 42-kilometer Mumbai Marathon. He routinely shares his daily activities on social media and is fairly active there. He is married to IAS Saumya Sharma, the CEO of Zilla Parishad Nagpur and a fellow UPSC graduate. Obtaining an All India Rank of 9, IAS Saumya Sharma passed the UPSC Civil Services Exam on her first try in 2018. In barely four months of study, Delhi resident and trained lawyer Saumya cracked the most difficult exam. A real motivation IAS When Saumya Sharma was 16 years old, she lost her hearing but continued to work towards her goal. IAS Sharma decided to take the UPSC test in 2017 after completing his education and enrolling at the National Law School to pursue a legal career. Saumya put a lot of effort into the exam, passing it on her first try without any tutoring.

This couple appears to be highly active on social media, and they both continue to post a lot of images there, to which users respond favorably. While Archit Chandak has more than 93K followers on Instagram, Saumya Sharma has approximately 253K followers.