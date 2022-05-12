Breaking the stigmas and taboo around mental wellness is a passionate global advocate and crusader of mental health, Prof. Nabhit Kapur. Nabhit’s efforts are focused towards mental health advocacy, well-being diplomacy, international affairs, diplomacy and global peace.

Dr. Kapur is a successful author, TED speaker, globally recognized mental health professional. He is also the founder of Peacfulmind Foundation and World Leaders for Mental Health — his initiatives created with the intention to promote well-being diplomacy. He says, “With time and experience, I did diversify my passion from one corner to another and now to a more macro level where I am actually analyzing policies and terms of global mental health.”

As a Nobel Peace Prize 2022 Nominee, he has been able to stir up

conversations around mental health and psychological well-being with over 70 global leaders and policymakers. He also serves as a senior advisor to the government of Somaliland. He fulfills these responsibilities in the capacity of an Advisor to the Vice president. Diplomatically, his functions also extend as a high-ranked representative to the International human rights foundation in Spain, a well-recognized institution with over million followers globally.

His distinctive & dynamic journey

Along the way, numerous setbacks in his life routed him towards life-long lessons which enabled him to introduce impactful improvements in many regions of the world. This was charged with his extraordinary vision, tireless determination, and enthusiastic ambitions.

Dr. Kapur was the independent candidate for United Nations Secretary General elections 2021. Although Nabhit couldn’t secure a nomination in the UN elections, he and his team did not lose heart. In fact, they are more committed and driven than ever to make their next nomination in 2026 a striking reality.

He has absolute faith and trust in his team’s competence, and this pushes his confidence to grow because of the productive changes that he aims to bring on a larger scale. Hailing from a non-political background, his focus is to curate a vision that will impact all the global stakeholders. Nabhit has distinguished himself as a compassionate, persistent, tireless and devoted advocate of well-being diplomacy. In fact, he takes up every opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of mental health — at both macro and micro levels— particularly in the context of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Revolutionizing mental wellness

Nabhit takes pride in his ability to be a person of adaptability. Cultural barriers have never been a hindrance to him because he has taught himself to embrace every aspect of every culture — Indian, Western, African, Middle Eastern — gracefully.

During the months of COVID, Nabhit successfully trained nearly 154 Volunteers who were named PMF COVID-19 envoys. The vision was to accelerate their reach through digital platforms by engaging in psychological well-being help. Nabhit also created history by being the first-ever person in New Delhi to initiate this distinctive concept for which he was featured by Forbes India. It was his undeterred leadership that encouraged PMF to curate counselling sessions for more than 2500 people, including the Delhi Police.

Nabhit also initiated the "Free stress management center"on World Mental Health Day in October 2019, a collaboration of PMF and Municipal Corporation of Delhi which specifically catered towards employees’ well-being and work life balance.

Yet another heartwarming step that Nabhit took was in 2021, when Afghanistan was in dire straits. He took initiatives for their improvement. He made sure to help the victims in every way. As the MH professional, he guaranteed psychological aid and special counseling to Afghans.

Exceptional proponent of mental peace

Standing strong and clear on the ideology “with great power comes great responsibility”, Nabhit drives immense inspiration from this. As a diplomat, he prioritizes his time and effort to understand the issues and thereafter work towards a strong redressal mechanism.

Born in the country of fearless leaders who challenged injustice and inequality like Mahatma Gandhi — the light bearer of peace around the globe, and Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru — a dynamic leader who taught the Asian Subcontinent about peace and diplomacy; encouraged Nabhit to fight in the face of adversity and transform several lives.

Additionally, his experience as a MH advocate also enabled him to coin a new terminology called “well-being diplomacy”. This is a relatively new development in the diplomatic arena as this is his sincere attempt to innovate the traditional essence of diplomacy.

This is especially important because of the consequences of a global pandemic. Consequently, this will only promote building coalitions to unify their voices for peace and eventually, a prosperous and sustainable future.

As a relentless change-maker in uncovering the stigmas attached to mental illness and well-being, Nabhit hosts prominent global policy makers and encourages discussions around its resolutions and impact.

His official Twitter account is nabhit_kapur .

(Sponsored Feature)