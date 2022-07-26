NewsIndia
PARTHA CHATTERJEE

An INTIMATE RELATIONSHIP? Partha Chatterje-Arpita Mukherjee purchased a plot together.. Read ED Lawyer's BIG CLAIM

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a sensational claim about Bengal Cabinet Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee. According to the investigators, Parth and Arpita jointly bought a plot of land. Additional Solicitor General Suryaprakash V Raju made this sensational claim in court on behalf of the ED on Monday.

  • ED lawyer claims Partha-Arpita are in a relationship
  • Both bought a plot together
  • Partha Chatterjee's lawyer refuses claim

The ED officials have recovered a number of assests and documnents that link Partha Chatterjee to Arpita Mukherjee. This includes a note with the name of the actress at the minister's house, bag full of money and jewelery that was recovered after SSC Scam. For the past few days, the entire state is in turmoil over the Partha Chatterjee case.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made a sensational claim about Bengal Cabinet Minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee. According to the investigators, Parth and Arpita jointly bought a plot of land. Additional Solicitor General Suryaprakash V Raju made this sensational claim in court on behalf of the ED on Monday. He said that several documents of Arpita have been recovered from the minister's house.

Even during the search operation, a document dated 21 January 2012 was found, showing that they had bought a piece of land together.

Not only that, the Additional Solicitor General also opened up about Parth and Arpita's relationship in the court. He claims that Partha is very close to Arpita. The two had a close relationship. Both were in regular contact by phone. He also told the court that the two should be interrogated face to face. In response, Parthar's lawyer, however, is heard saying, "I can call my junior. That doesn't mean there's an intimate relationship."

Incidentally, Parth and Arpita were arrested in the school teacher recruitment corruption case. It is said that the investigators got Arpita's whereabouts from the notes recovered from Parthar's house. After that, investigators recovered Rs 21.90 crore from Arpita's house. Jewelery worth Tk 56 lakh and a large amount of foreign currency were also recovered. Although Arpita denied the relationship with Partha.

