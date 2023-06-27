An Odisha Man Who Failed 9 times But Got Up On 10th, Proved English Speaking Is Not A Barrier And Entered IIM Ahmedabad

IIM Ahmedabad: After securing admission at the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad (IIM-A) on his tenth attempt, a man from Odisha's patience and perseverance finally paid off. The 33-year-old guy, named Dwibesh Nath, attempted the Common Admission Test (CAT) four times in an effort to gain admission to a prestigious business school but was unsuccessful. Additionally, he attempted to gain admission to a prominent institute by taking the GMAT six times. He was able to get a place at the management institute on his sixth try.

Dwibesh Nath: Struggling Days

In his final year of engineering (2014), Nath took the CAT for the first time. Although he later received decent marks, his initial score was still insufficient to gain admission to prestigious institutions like IIM-A. Nath accepted the job after receiving a campus selection from a respectable firm in the meantime, he told The Times of India. "I've always wanted to pursue an MBA from a reputable college, but I didn't have the best educational foundation. Since I attended an Odia-medium school, my English was subpar. I received feedback about my accent. For me, it was discouraging and disappointing," he continued.

Journey To IIM Ahmedabad

After completing his engineering bachelor's degree, Nath was hired for his first job. He stayed devoted to pursuing his goals after starting employment and, after nine unsuccessful tries, was able to enroll in IIM-A. Nath opted to take the difficult route and register for the GMAT after realizing that he might not get admitted to any reputable MBA colleges with the CAT. "Even though I passed the test, I was on the waiting list. Despite how difficult it was for me, I made the decision to keep going. My seventh attempt at the GMAT resulted in another success, but in the meantime, the waiting list was cleared and I was admitted to IIMA, according to Nath.

Dwibesh Nath: Success Story

According to his LinkedIn profile, Nath spent more than a decade working for Maruti Suzuki before moving on to his most recent position, which was with Toyota Kirloskar Motor. He also helped form an NGO with a Jharkhand base. "Even though I've only been at IIM-A for two months, I've already experienced many situations that have made me realize how valuable the institution is. The opportunity to make a significant difference and act as a catalyst for good change is provided by being at the forefront of India's growth story and receiving international exposure at IIM-A", wrote Nath in a LinkedIn post.

We all encounter obstacles as we struggle to accomplish our objectives, but the motivational tale of Dwibesh Nath, a 33-year-old from Odisha who was accepted into IIM Ahmedabad after nine failed tries, will show you how persistence, patience, and hard work can ultimately pay off.