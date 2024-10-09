DNA Exclusive: Analysing Congress' Haryana Loss, A Wake-Up Call For INDIA Alliance?

The Congress party's defeat in Haryana has sent shockwaves throughout the INDIA alliance, with many partner parties questioning the party's strategy and leadership. National Conference chief Omar Abdullah advised Congress to learn from its mistakes, while Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav hinted at reconsidering the alliance for Uttar Pradesh's upcoming by-elections. Shiv Sena mocked Congress, saying they know how to turn victories into defeats. AAP ruled out an alliance with Congress in Delhi, and the Left party held Congress responsible for its own defeat.

In tonight's episode of DNA, host Anant Tyagi analysed the ramifications of Congress's defeat in the Haryana Assembly elections, highlighting its significant impact on the party's standing within the INDIA Alliance.

The defeat has reportedly diminished Congress's influence, with effects likely to ripple through upcoming elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Experts point out that Congress' decision to contest alone in Haryana led to its downfall, echoing past losses in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

In an apparent snub to ally Congress a day after assembly poll results in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday announced candidates for six of the 10 Uttar Pradesh assembly seats where bypolls are due later this year.

The Congress has been demanding five seats in the bypolls. The Election Commission is, however, yet to announce the schedule.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also declared that there would be no chance for an alliance in Delhi going forward, while the Left parties have placed the blame for the Haryana defeat squarely on Congress's shoulders. These statements collectively highlight that the challenges for Congress have multiplied, with both confidence and respect within the alliance reportedly diminishing.

Prior to the election results, Congress was buoyed by a sense of confidence, but the outcome has now flipped that sentiment. Rahul Gandhi's first reaction post-results, where he expressed gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their support but termed the Haryana defeat unexpected, illustrates the confusion surrounding the party’s strategy.

Looking ahead, the implications of the Haryana defeat are significant for upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The INDI Alliance will likely witness a power shift as Congress faces pressure not only from its partners but also from the BJP, which is ramping up its campaign efforts.